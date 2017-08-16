Kenya: Hunk Actor Nick Mutuma Gets New Girlfriend

Sorry ladies, Nick Mutuma is taken again.

After a while of being single, the celebrated actor, ranked as one of the sexiest actors in Kenya, whose looks have constantly left many lasses drooling, has revealed that he is dating again.

Over the years, Mutuma, who is back on season 2 of 'This is it' a love drama program aired on NTV, made a habit of always sharing photos of pretty girls he dated on social media, hurting many while at it.

However, with several of his past relationships ending not so well, probably from paparazzis' daily scrutiny of his love life, Mutuma learnt his lessons and never again will he ever share pictures of the girl he is going out with currently.

SINGLE AND HAPPY

Mutuma, who early this year in a TV interview, stated that he was single and happy after breaking up from gorgeous model Tanasha Oketch, has now disclosed that he is seeing someone.

During a recent interview with 'Let's Talk' programme, the Shuga actor explained why he has decided to keep his new girlfriend away from the public eyes.

"I used to be one of those guys, like if I was dating someone, I didn't see any problem putting them on social media, because that's my woman and I want to show her off to the world. But then I realized that it's important to protect the people that you care about from the limelight and the negative things that come with it." he disclosed.