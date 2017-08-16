Namibia: Excitement Grows Ahead of Historic Fight

With the countdown to Saturday night's historic fight between Julius Indongo and Terence Crawford having started, boxing pundits around the world are licking their lips in anticipation of a great fight.

Crawford and Indongo will meet in a historic super lightweight unification fight with all four the major organisation's titles on the line. That has only happened twice before in the modern era when Bernard Hopkins in 2004 and Jermaine Taylor in 2005 held the unified middleweight world titles. What is more, the winner of Saturday's fight stands a good chance of being rated the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world - the highest accolade in boxing.

Crawford is a big favourite to win the fight and unify the super lightweight titles, but that hasn't fazed the Namibian camp.

"We are all very well and feel blessed to be part of this historical event. We are really excited and feel proud to be a Namibian," Indongo's trainer Nestor Tobias said on Tuesday.

"Our preparation has been perfect and the champ looks very confident and very sharp. We have been following a very strict programme and we will keep the discipline till the night of the fight," he added.

Before their arrival in Omaha, Nebraska, the Namibian camp had been training in Los Angeles at the gym of legendary trainer Freddie Roach, who is regarded as one of the best boxing trainers in history. Some of his boxers include the eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao and other world champions like Miguel Cotto and Julio Cesar Chavez. Tobias said that Roach gave Indongo a good chance to win the fight.

"Freddie Roach is our friend as we have known him for a while; he just accommodated us at his world class gym to get ready for our fight. Freddie likes Julius' boxing ability and he gives him a good chance against Crawford," he said.

"The champ is in a good shape and he can't wait to get Crawford in front of him, so that he can show the world who is the best pound for pound boxer," he added.

Several boxing websites have previewed the fight and according to journalists, pundits and boxers, Crawford will start as the big favourite.

Bernard Hopkins, the first man to unify the titles, favoured Crawford.

"Having all the titles is a very big accomplishment and I'm sure Crawford is aware of that. It's a legacy thing, it's historic," he told thesweetscience.com

"I really like Crawford, he's just an excellent fighter. He's legit. Can he become the number one pound for pound guy? It's certainly right to have him in that conversation.

"But I hear this Indongo dude is someone who shouldn't be taken for granted and I know Crawford won't do that. When you go up against someone whose a two-time world champion himself, you've got to respect that. Bottom line though is that a fight is like a car race and to me Crawford is a revved up Ferrari."

Ricky Burns, the only boxer to have fought (and lost) to both Crawford and Indongo also favoured Crawford.

"I think Indongo will be a problem in the early rounds, but as the fight goes on, if Crawford doesn't get him out earlier, I can see him winning the fight on points, but it might take him a few rounds to size Indongo up," he said in an interview with IFL TV.

When asked who he was more impressed with, Burns said:

"In terms of awkwardness, because of his size and the length of his arms, definitely Indongo, but Crawford is always just one step ahead so I have to favour him."