South Africa: President Zuma Receives Report On Abuse of Religion

President Jacob Zuma says he will study the report on the abuse of religion by certain churches.

The Report of the Hearing on the Commercialisation of Religion and Abuse of People's Belief Systems was compiled by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities.

It was handed to the President on Tuesday during a meeting with the commission at his official residence in Pretoria. The report investigated the commercialisation of religion and abuse of people's belief systems in South Africa.

The commission examined the recent upsurge of commercial churches in South Africa and the many reports of alleged abuse of the people's belief systems, including making congregants eat grass and drink petrol as part of salvation.

"President Zuma thanked the commission for its comprehensive work on this important subject and undertook to study the report and its recommendations and to share the report with the relevant government departments.

"The President further assured the commission of government's support in its work of oversight and promotion of social cohesion in the country," the Presidency said on Tuesday.

The commission delegation was led by its chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva.