South Africa: Dialogue, HIV Testing Campaign Targets Men, Boys

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday participate in the launch of the Religious Leaders' Dialogue Series and HIV Testing Services Campaign in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The Deputy President will participate in the launch in his capacity as Chair of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC).

The launch is scheduled to take place at the Soshanguve Community Hall at 8am.

The dialogue series is organised under the theme "Your faith, Your Health".

Partners in this initiative include the South African Network of Religious Leaders living with or Personally Affected by HIV and AIDS (SANERELA+), the International Network of Religious Leaders living with or Personally affected by HIV and AIDS (INERELA), the SANAC Civil Society Forum, and Show Me Your Number HIV Prevention Project.

"The purpose of this engagement is to launch a series of religious dialogues with men and boys with the aim of promoting HIV testing services, and broaden access to healthcare services."

Mobile healthcare services such as HIV Testing, Screening for Diabetes, Blood pressure and TB, will be offered to members of the surrounding communities at the launch.

In addition, the launch will also be used as a platform to address issues of gender-based violence. The dialogues will further identify religious leaders who will be agents of change to support this course across provinces.

The dialogues will culminate in the presentation of a report to the bi-annual Men's Parliament named Takuwani Riime that will be hosted in Parliament in Cape Town on 19 November, as part of commemorating International Men's Day.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will be joined by UNAIDS Country Director, Dr Mbulawa Mugabe, and the SANAC Men's Sector Deputy Chairperson Dr Matome Kganakga; Mabalane Mfundisi from the sport, arts and culture sector; actor and founder of AfriMAN Rising campaign Sello Maake ka Ncube; musician Nkosikhona "Khuzani" Mpungose who is an ambassador of the Ubuntu Initiative, as well as various leaders from different civil society sectors.