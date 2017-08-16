South Africa: Leyds Returns for WP Against Lions

Cobus Wiese will make his senior debut for Western Province against the Golden Lions at Newlands on Friday night, while Springbok wing Dillyn Leyds returns after being released from the national side.

Having featured for the Stormers already this year, the 20-year-old utility forward returns from a shoulder injury to start at flank for the Currie Cup encounter, which kicks off at 19:00 on Friday.

There are just two changes to the starting line-up that did duty in the victory against the Blue Bulls last week, with Western Province head coach John Dobson opting for continuity.

The only change to the backline sees Leyds come back into the fold on the wing in place of the injured Bjorn Basson.

Dobson said that his team will have to be at their best at Newlands on Friday after a short week of preparation.

"This is another real challenge for this team, but the players have embraced that and we are excited about taking another step forward in our game," he said.

"We are proud of our record at DHL Newlands and would like to continue getting positive results at home."

Teams:

Western Province:

15 SP Marais, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese (DHL Western Province debut), 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Eddie Zandberg, 20 Steph de Wit, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Dan Kriel

Lions

TBA

Source: Sport24