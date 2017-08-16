South Africa: 'We Were Massacred for Radical Economic Emancipation By the State' - Marikana Miners

A sea of green Amcu supporters have gathered to honour their fallen colleagues ahead of the fifth anniversary of the tragic Marikana shootings in Wonderkop, North West on Wednesday morning.

Some locals have put up small stalls selling fruits, beer, cooldrinks and food while a small group of people carrying knobkieries and placards which read: "Remembrance of our heroes" are marching around the koppie.

The knobkieries are symbolic of 16 August 2012 when 34 mineworkers were shot dead by police during the protest for better wages.

Most of the miners were shot in the back.

The illegal strike began on August 12 and in the days leading to August 16, 10 people had already been killed. By the end of the strike, the death toll had risen to 44 people.

At the same koppie which had become a symbol of defiance for the striking workers, five years later some people sat on the vast rock waiting for proceedings to start.

Amcu - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union - have erected banners with the image of Mgcineni Noki aka "The Man in the Green Blanket" were placed all over the stage built for the memorial.

Noki was one of the leaders of the striking workers. He was among the first to be killed.

A huge banner erected at the back of the stage read: "We were massacred for radical economic emancipation by the state."

Several politicians are expected to address the masses on Wednesday.

