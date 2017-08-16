16 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Analysis - It Is Time to Review the Appointment of Busi Mkhwebane

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

There had been persistent unease about whether the public protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, was the fit and proper person to fill Thuli Madonsela's shoes. After yesterday's damning court ruling in the SA Reserve Bank case and amid the Zumafication of the country, can we afford to continue to give her the benefit of the doubt? By JANET HEARD.

When interviews were held to select a new public protector last year, Chester Missing hung around outside the Old Assembly, holding interviews of his own as shortlisted candidates emerged after being grilled by MPs. Corruption Watch had roped in the services of the irreverent puppet as part of its national campaign to ensure that the public was engaged with the all-important process to select a fit and proper person to fill Thuli Madonsela's shoes.

Following the book on transparency, the CVs of the candidates were publicised and the interviews of the 14 candidates were broadcast live. The interviews took place on a single day on 11 August last year, ostensibly so as not to give one candidate any undue advantage.

The ad hoc selection committee was chaired by one of Parliament's most competent MPs, Makhosi Khoza, who delivered an impressive, balanced performance...

South Africa

President Zuma Receives Report On Abuse of Religion

President Jacob Zuma says he will study the report on the abuse of religion by certain churches. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.