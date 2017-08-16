South Africa: Northcliff Family Murder Case May Be Moved to High Court

Five men accused of kidnapping and murdering three members of a Northcliff family made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed to September 20 pending further investigation and the possible serving of an indictment. The matter would likely be transferred to the high court.

All five face charges of housebreaking with intent to rob, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft, kidnapping, and murder. Six men were arrested initially, but one was released as there was insufficient evidence linking him to the crime.

Two of the remaining five, Lechani Mlambo' 28' and Lucky Ligege' 36' were denied bail in July as they were considered a flight risk.

The other three are Lesley Mokgadi, 35, Robert Maluleke, 28, and Japan Malatjie, 28.

Gregory Naidoo, 57, Melanie Naidoo, 51, and her daughter Rakiel Naidoo, 23, were kidnapped from their Northcliff home on Sunday, June 4. Their bodies were found in Centurion the next day. They had been bound and were burnt beyond recognition.

Police arrested one man in Soweto, where the family's Mercedes-Benz was found. He led them to the others in Olifantsfontein and Ekurhuleni.

