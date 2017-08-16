Nigeria: Osinbajo Assigns Portfolios to New Ministers

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has assigned portfolios to the two ministers who were sworn in three weeks ago.

Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan were sworn in in May, several weeks after they were confirmed by the Senate, due to President Muhammadu Buhari's absence.

‎Mr. Ocheni will fill the vacuum created by the death of James Ocholi who hailed from the same state, Kogi State. He is to resume as Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

Suleiman Hassan who was appointed to fill the Gombe State slot will resume as Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing.

Mr. Osinbajo also swore in 15 permanent secretaries to fill the vacancies created in various government agencies.

Details later...