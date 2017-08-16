Kenya: Lupita Nyong'o Stars in 4:44 Visual Album On the Bonus Track 'ManyFacedGod

The build up to the release of JAY-Z's 13th Studio album, 4:44, gave fans very little idea on what's to come. The newest teaser featuring Lupita Nyong'o is an emotional prelude to a powerful visual of the bonus track.

After sharing the Friends-inspired video for "Moonlight," American rapper JAY-Z is back with another visual for "MaNyfaCedGod," one of three bonus tracks on 4:44. Whose initial sneak peak, one-minute teaser ad was aired during the NBA Finals and stars Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years A Slave). "MaNyfaCedGod," embodies portions of "Pillow Talk", written by Sylvia Robinson and Michael Burton and performed by Sylvia Robinson, and of "Going in Circles", written by Jerry Peters and Anita Poree, and performed by Dwight T. Ross.

Beginning with a quote from poet Rumi, the black and white visual provides a dramatic backdrop for JAY's lyrics about his marriage to Beyoncé, willingness to change and journey to become a better man.

Lupita is silent throughout the 30-second trailer acting only through her incredibly expressive face and soulful eyes. Nyong'o pierces the camera with her gaze and tears begin to stream down her face. Then just before it looks like something major is about to happen, it cuts to black.

In "MaNyfaCedGod," the effects of the patriarchy on modern men like Anthony Anderson, Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, and Meek Mill are explored through interviews. Their answers aren't always pleasant, but they are honest, and presented in a context that urges healing and progress.

For Tidal users it's definitely a must watch.

4:44 is the 13th studio album by Jay-Z and a gift for hiphop heads around the world. It was released on June 30, 2017 through Roc Nation. The album is produced by No I.D. with additional production from Jay-Z, James Blake and Dominic Maker on the album's physical bonus tracks.

The album features guest appearances from Frank Ocean, Damian Marley, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter and actors Mahershala Ali, Lupita and Danny Glover.