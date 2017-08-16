Morocco: HM the King Extends Condolences to Pres. of Sierra Leone Over Freetown Flooding

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to president of the Republic of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma following the flooding that swept through the city of Freetown and resulted in a heavy death toll and damage.

In this message, HM the King extended to Koroma, the victims' families and Sierra Leone's people, his heartfelt condolences and sincere compassion and solidarity, Asking God to give the wounded prompt recovery.

The sovereign also prayed God to keep Sierra Leone's president and people out of harm's way.