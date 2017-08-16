15 August 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Extends Condolences to Pres. of Sierra Leone Over Freetown Flooding

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to president of the Republic of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma following the flooding that swept through the city of Freetown and resulted in a heavy death toll and damage.

In this message, HM the King extended to Koroma, the victims' families and Sierra Leone's people, his heartfelt condolences and sincere compassion and solidarity, Asking God to give the wounded prompt recovery.

The sovereign also prayed God to keep Sierra Leone's president and people out of harm's way.

Morocco

Nigeria, Morocco Collaborate On Agricultural Insurance

Nigeria and Morocco have set up a steering committee to develop a sustainable crop insurance scheme for the country. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.