16 August 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Saraki, Kachikwu, FIRS Boss, Others Shortlisted for Peace Achievers Awards 2017

By Anthony Ada Abraham

Abuja — The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu , Minister of State, Petroleum Resources , Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye and a list of others have been shortlisted for Peace Achievers Awards 2017.

The Peace Achievers Award is an annual event organised to recognise individuals and organisations in Africa who have demonstrated strong commitment to serving their community while maintaining a global mindset, the award brings together the best and the brightest in Africa to work together towards a more peaceful future.

Some of the other nominees for this year award includes Lulu Mnguni, South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs. Angel O. Adelami, Founder, The Elizabeth Foundation, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Senate President, Dr. Ibe Ikachikwu, Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Austin Oguejiofor, First Rotech Group of Companies, and Bola Asha , CEO, Dahksn Investment Limited.

Others are Hon Dozie Nwankwo, Member, Federal House of Representatives, White Oak Group, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Kenneth Emejuru, Founder, Kenneth Emejuru Foundation, Mike Ezuruonye, Nollywood Actor, Anthony Ada Abraham, Leadership Entertainment and Tourism Editor, Onyinye Nwosu, Founder, CHIBRARF, BELLANAIJA, Mr. Michael Friday, CEO, Vivid Vision Global Resources, and Chief Kingsley Ozigbu CEO, Winsko Services Limited.

Others are Most DC, CEO ACE Entertainment, Hon Anthony Nasa, CEO, Reset Restaurant, Chief Ikenna Okafor, Chairman, Kevees Global Leasing Limited, Alex Okoroji, Seyilaw, Isabella Ayuk, John E. Mukoro, President, McCarthy and Martha Mukoro Foundation, Chief Raymond Aleogbo Dokpesi, Founder, Emeritus and Daar Communications PLC, Amb Hon Sobomabo Jackrich, DG Network for the defense of Democracy of good governance, Barrister Dan Iwuanyawo , Former Chairman Labour Part and Paul Orhii, Former, DG NAFDAC.

Also, Dr. Oba Adetola Emmanuel King, Chairman, Adron Homes and Properties, Chief Aladi Sylvnus Uche, Chirman, Divine Rewardins Limited. Engr Mathias Baba Tsado, Dr. Valentine Ozigbo, CEO, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Chief Gim Brown, CEO GimBrowns Marine Security Oil and Gas Limited and Dr. Musa Aliyu Abubakar, Acting Secretary Agric and Rural Development, FCTA.

