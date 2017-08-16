16 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: HIV Mandatory Testing Declaration Raises Debate

Photo: Lourenço Silva/PlusNews
HIV testing (file photo).
By Charles Sakala

The declaration by President Edgar Lungu that HIV testing will be mandatory at all health facilities in the country has ignited debate among the citizenry.

Treatment Advocacy Literacy (TALC) executive director Felix Mwanza has cautiously welcomed the declaration noting that it may infringe on people's rights.

Mwanza said that while the move may improve the rate of people seeking treatment and also give accurate statistics on the extent of the infection rates in the country it was an infringement of individual human rights.

Social media has been littered with debate about the declaration by President Lungu.

Pro compulsory testing advocates have eulogized the Head of State for the move with critics bashing him on grounds that the move infringes on human rights.

President Lungu launched the inaugural HIV and AIDS Counselling, Testing and Treatment day commemoration under the theme,: "Test and Treat" towards ending AIDS.

