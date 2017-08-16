Kenya: Kisumu Club Readies for Golfers As Kecoso Games Beckon

The lake-side Nyanza Golf Club course which is preparing to host its premier event, the Nyanza Open next weekend, has been chosen to also host Kenya Communications Sports Organisations (Kecoso) tournament on September 2.

Kecoso official Charles Odoo, who is the event's convenor, has said the tournament, which returns to Kisumu for the first time since 2013, will again be sponsored by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

"With the course now in great condition, we expect to get a bigger field this year," Odoo said on Tuesday, adding that golf tournament will curtain-raise for other fields of competition to be held in Kisumu from September 16 to 23.

The games usual bring together sports teams from state corporations from the ministries of Transport, Information and Communications as well as Sports, Arts and Culture.

Odoo who works with Kenya Ports Authority's Publicity and Marketing Department in Mombasa, said he has been in Kisumu many times in the past few months to make sure the golf course and venues for other games are in a good condition and ready for the games.

This year's will be the 38th edition of the annual championship. "We are most delighted that Kisumu City will be the venue of this year's games," said Kecoso's Governing Council chairman Stephen Rangar.

Rangar is drawn from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority. Last year, the games were held at Nakuru County, with the par-73 Nakuru Golf Club course hosting golf.