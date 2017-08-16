Southern Africa: SADC Lawyers Honour Sir Ketumile

Gaborone — Southern African Development Community (SADC) Lawyers' Association has posthumously conferred Sir Ketumile Masire with an Inaugural Award of Lifetime to the Development of the SADC Region.

The award was received by family representative Ms Mmasekgoa Masire-Mwamba during the SADC Lawyers' Association conference and general meeting closing dinner in Gaborone on Friday.

Speaking at the event, SADC Lawyers Association vice president Mr Max Bodwana said through Sir Ketumile's wisdom and leadership the region was able to remain united and gained meaningful economic growth.

He noted that Sir Ketumile was a good leader and made the world to know that Africa had a true son who was committed to the development of the region and the entire continent.

Mr Bodwana further said Sir Ketumile was loved by everyone and had vision for the country and adamantly wanted the country to prosper, adding that he was a man who led SADC to become what it is today.

He noted that Sir Ketumile had set a record for his exemplary leadership and therefore deserved to be honoured for his great achievements in the region and afar.

Mr Bodwana noted that as SADC lawyers they were impressed by many achievements he attained during his presidency and after he left office.

Family represantative,Ms Mmasekgoa Masire-Mwamba , said they were honoured to receive the award on behalf of their father, noting that the SADC lawyers have taken an initiative to honour their father in gratitude of his good works.

She said Sir Ketumile was able to meaningfully build SADC and fondly read some of his writtings which advocated for good neighbourliness so that states could co-exist and together champion developments of their people.

Ms Masire-Mwamba said though Sir Ketumile was intellectually given he did not show off and had soft spot for lawyers to the extent that when she enrolled for law in a South African university he was so pleased and therefore dedicated her certificate to him.

She affectionately noted that her father who was master of language was very eager to contribute to the stability of the region and had respect for the rule of law.

Source : BOPA