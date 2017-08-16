Egypt, UN Sign Cooperation Protocol On Social Care Institutions

Cairo — The Egyptian ministry of Social Solidarity on Tuesday signed a cooperation protocol with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime to develop social care institutions, official news agency MENA reported.

The three-year protocol targets improving re-qualification programs to reach to all the children in social care institutions, Minister of Social Solidarity Ghada Wali said.

The protocol seeks to focus on psychosocial-social, economic-legal aspects as well as improving the capabilities of the employees in those institutions, Wali added.

The ministry, in coordination with the concerned bodies, will work on enabling children to get accredited vocational certificates to qualify for the labor market.

The UN office will shoulder the responsibility of developing the current workshops in the institution and connect it with the markets.