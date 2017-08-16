16 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius to Host African Union Commission's Experts Meetings

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The African Union Commission will hold the following two Experts Meetings in Mauritius during the period 28 August to 2 September 2017.

The first Expert Meeting will focus on the implementation mechanism of the Draft Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons. Its main objective is to develop a roadmap and to establish a task force to guide the African Union Commission on the implementation strategies.

The second one will focus on the finalisation of the Draft Protocol on Statelessness in Africa for submission to the Specialised Technical Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs.

Some 240 delegates are expected to attend the Meetings.

Mauritius

Prime Minister Reiterates Relentless Determination to Combat Drug Scourge

The combat against drug scourge is high on the agenda of the Government and no stone will be left unturned to address… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.