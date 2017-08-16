Mauritius to Host African Union Commission's Experts Meetings

press release

The African Union Commission will hold the following two Experts Meetings in Mauritius during the period 28 August to 2 September 2017.

The first Expert Meeting will focus on the implementation mechanism of the Draft Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons. Its main objective is to develop a roadmap and to establish a task force to guide the African Union Commission on the implementation strategies.

The second one will focus on the finalisation of the Draft Protocol on Statelessness in Africa for submission to the Specialised Technical Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs.

Some 240 delegates are expected to attend the Meetings.