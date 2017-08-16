16 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola/Madagascar: Football - Palancas Negras Prepare Match Against Madagascar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Recovering from physical condition, defensive and offensive moves marked on Tuesday the training session of the Angolan national senior men's football team in preparation for the game against their counterpart of Madagascar, for the second leg of the last round qualifying for the final phase of the 5th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN2018), to take place in Kenya.

After a 0-0 draw at Antananarivo for the first leg match, coach Beto Bianchi improved the corrections in constructing offensive plays as well as finishing.

The coach submitted the squad the usual warm-up exercises, with slow runs around the field, followed by the split of the group into two that entered for a small game in small size.

The training session was also marked by the absence on the pitch of midfielder Herenilson who continues working limited due to right ankle pain.

At the end of the training, the coach emphasized the importance of keeping the same concentration and the greatest possible synchrony in ways to avoid discomfort during the match.

"It is true that the group is motivated, but we need to correct some mistakes especially in the sense of marking and tactics", he said.

In case of victory over Madagascar, the Palancas Negras will guarantee the third presence in the Cup CHAN2018.

Angola

AU Deploys Short Term Election Observers to Witness the 23rd August 2017 General Elections

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat has approved the deployment of an African Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.