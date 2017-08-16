Angola/Madagascar: Football - Palancas Negras Prepare Match Against Madagascar

Luanda — Recovering from physical condition, defensive and offensive moves marked on Tuesday the training session of the Angolan national senior men's football team in preparation for the game against their counterpart of Madagascar, for the second leg of the last round qualifying for the final phase of the 5th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN2018), to take place in Kenya.

After a 0-0 draw at Antananarivo for the first leg match, coach Beto Bianchi improved the corrections in constructing offensive plays as well as finishing.

The coach submitted the squad the usual warm-up exercises, with slow runs around the field, followed by the split of the group into two that entered for a small game in small size.

The training session was also marked by the absence on the pitch of midfielder Herenilson who continues working limited due to right ankle pain.

At the end of the training, the coach emphasized the importance of keeping the same concentration and the greatest possible synchrony in ways to avoid discomfort during the match.

"It is true that the group is motivated, but we need to correct some mistakes especially in the sense of marking and tactics", he said.

In case of victory over Madagascar, the Palancas Negras will guarantee the third presence in the Cup CHAN2018.