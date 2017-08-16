Angola: Bengo - Sol Bank Avails Over One Billion Kwanzas

Caxito — At least 1.45 billion Kwanzas were made available from January to July this year, all over the country by Sol Bank, under the "Sol Amigo" microcredit, said on Tuesday in Caxito, northern Bengo province, by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the banking institution, Coutinho Nobre Miguel.

Coutinho Nobre, who provided this information at the symbolic delivery ceremony of the "Sol Amigo" microcredit to 124 young people from the Community Citizenship, Employment and Entrepreneurship Programme, reported that for Bengo province, Sol Bank has more than AKZ 21.45 million available.

He recalled that his bank is a partner of the State and defined as investment pillars the areas of business structuring, opportunities for young people, appreciation of Angolans, guaranteeing self employment for young people and reducing hunger and poverty in communities.

Regarding the economic diversification, the country needs to have a solid and reliable bank and continue to focus on young entrepreneurs, he said.