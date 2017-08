press release

The European Union Delegation to Sierra Leone issues the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Sierra Leone:

We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Sierra Leone for the loss of lives and destruction caused by the land slide and floods in Freetown on 14 August.

The European Union has a long-standing commitment to Sierra Leone. We stand by its people at this difficult time and we are ready to help.