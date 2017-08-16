16 August 2017

Nigeria: Firstbank Promotes 3000 Staff

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has promoted over 3000 of its workforce in its recent promotion exercise targeted at rewarding staff for strong performance in driving the bank's business.

A statement explained that the promotion was in recognition of the hard work and contributions of its members of staff.

The bank stated that in the bid to constantly improve employee welfare, career development and progress, it continuously develops its staff and invests in its talent pool.

It further explained that this year's promotions was targeted more towards lower and middle management cadres within the bank in recognition of their pivotal role in customer service delivery and the bank's transformational programme. The performance review is an annual exercise in the bank tailored to recognise and reward members of staff who have excelled as well as disengage members of staff who performed poorly in the last financial year.

According to the MD/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeduntan, "with the 2017 promotions, the bank has delivered on its commitment to always reward staff performance and build a motivated workforce. Our priority as an institution is to empower and build the capacity of our people as they are our best assets. Our people are also our surest path to achieving our strategic goals and accelerating business performance across all key business indices.

"The management of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited remains committed to building an institution that will always put its stakeholders - employees, customers, investors, communities, institutions and businesses - at the heart of the business."

