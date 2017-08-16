Kenya: We'll Support William Ruto in 2022, Nakuru MPs Say

Photo: Philip Kamakya

DP William Ruto address Wananchi at Nyayo Stadium during Madaraka Day Cerebration's in June.

Newly elected MPs in Nakuru County have pledged to support Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid, saying he has remained loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Led by Bahati's Kimani Ngunjiri, the MPs said it will be morally and politically wrong to back another presidential candidate in the 2022 General Election and abandon Mr Ruto.

"President Kenyatta went through very difficult times in the last four years and throughout he (Ruto) has stuck with the president," said Mr Ngunjiri.

Others supporting the move are Francis Kuria Kimani (Molo), Ms Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Ms Martha Wangari (Gilgil), Kuresoi South's Joseph Kipkosgey Tonui, Mr Moses Cheboi (Kuresoi North), Mr Samuel Gachobe (Subukia), Mr Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), Mr David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) and Ms Jayne Kihara (Naivasha).

Mr Ngunjiri said "the few Mount Kenya politicians who are against Mr Ruto's bid are just a disgruntled lot".

The Bahati MP who spoke on behalf of the other legislators urged all Mount Kenya residents to be ready to campaign for Mr Ruto in 2022.

The MPs also have called on opposition leader Raila Odinga to concede defeat in the just-concluded General Election and allow the country to move on.

The 2022 politics started coming up in 2016 when some Mount Kenya leaders said the Deputy President was not be assured of their support in the Uhuru succession bid.

The debate was sparked by outgoing Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who was bashed by his colleagues before apologising over his remarks.

Later, outgoing Nominated Senator Paul Njoroge Ben reiterated the remarks and was equally bashed by politicians from the Mount Kenya region.