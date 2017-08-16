16 August 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA Netballers Face Hosts At Commonwealth Games

South Africa's netballers have been drawn in Pool A for next year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia.

There they will be up against Australia, the world's top-ranked side and host nation.

But they have avoided both second-ranked New Zealand and third-ranked England, who are in Pool B.

South Africa are currently ranked fifth, with Jamaica one place above them. Other teams in Pool A are Fiji (seventh) and Northern Ireland )10th).

At the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, South African ended seventh.

