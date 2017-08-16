Tanzania: Be Peace Champions, Leaders Reminded

GOVERNMENT leaders have been reminded to play a vanguard role in enhancing security at their workplaces for the development of the people and the nation at large.

The reminder featured in an address by the Minister of State in the President's Office and Chairman of the revolutionary government of Zanzibar, Mr Issa Haji Gavu, in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

He was launching a five-day, fourth Capston course for various regional commissioners, regional administrative secretaries, permanent and deputy permanent secretaries at the National Defence College (NDC).

Mr Gavu said the course would sharpen the participants and enable them play a more efficient role in consolidating peace and se curity in their respective spheres of jurisdiction. He remarked: "The main focus of the course is to prepare our leaders to strengthen security in their areas.

It also prepares them to confront any situations that may breach peace and security within their workplaces, as well as among the people. The Simiyu Regional Commissioner, Mr Anthony Mtaka, echoes the sentiments, saying the course would build the capacity of leaders to protect the people and ensure their security.

"I m happy to be among the participants of the course, because I am sure it will equip me with additional skills and perspectives for discharging my responsibilities, especially in peace and security matters," he remarked.

He called on the government, through the defence college, to organise short courses for all government leaders, as an effective strategy for consolidating peace and security.

For her part, the Tanga regional administrative secretary, (RAS), Ms Zena Said, said the course would be very helpful, saluting NDC for organising it, as part of strategies for reminding leaders on the importance of maintaining peace and security.

Major General Yacob Mohammed said the course created a special opportunity for some top government leaders, to gain a deeper grounding on the critical issues. The Chancellor of the National Defence College, Dr Matern Lumbanga, said the course helped the nation and its leadership to deal with challenges linked to defence and security.