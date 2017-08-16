16 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Mother Arrested for Allegedly Killing Her Three-Day-Old Baby

The Police in Nasarawa State Command said they arrested a woman for allegedly killing her three-day-old baby.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, Idirisu Kennedy, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to Mr. Kennedy, the police on Monday received the report of a dead body of a baby in Kaderko area of Keana Local Government Area.

He said police officers through intelligence report arrested the culprit who turned out to be the mother of the deceased child.

He gave the name of the woman as Mwuese Keleve, and that she had confessed to committing the crime, but did not give any reason for her action.

Mr. Kennedy said as soon as the police completed their investigation, the woman would be charged to court.

"Based on preliminary investigation, the woman is sane and has admitted to committing the crime," he said.

Fanen Peter, husband of the woman, and father to the deceased baby, said what his wife did "beat my imagination".

Mr. Peter explained that they had been married for 15 years with two children and that the deceased was supposed to be their third child.

He said that the baby had since been buried as the corpse was already decomposing.

Fabian Orugu, Oso of Kadoko (traditional ruler of Kaderko), described the action of the woman as 'devilish' which could not be tolerated.

Mr. Orugu lauded the collaboration between the residents of the area and the police which led to the arrest of the suspect.

(NAN)

Nigeria

