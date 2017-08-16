Zimbabwean government officials on Wednesday refused to shed light on First Lady Grace Mugabe's whereabouts after she did not turn up at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer to assault charges.

"I am not privy to that information, why don't you talk to Mr (George) Charamba? He might be better placed to comment on that issue," said Zimbabwe's information minister Christopher Mushowe when contacted for comment by News24.

Charamba, who is Mugabe's spokesperson, was however, not answering his mobile phone.

President Robert Mugabe's wife allegedly bashed a South African model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in Sandton, accusing her of living with her sons Robert and Chatunga, who were both in their 20s and lived in Johannesburg.

Mugabe's two sons were known for lavish lifestyles and notoriety. The duo was in July kicked out of their rented apartment block in Johannesburg's leafy suburb of Sandton after they reportedly engaged in "unacceptable behaviour" that left a security officer at the complex with a broken leg and arm.

'We know where the suspect is'

Grace allegedly assaulted Engels with an electric cord in the face and head while the Zimbabwean First Lady's bodyguards looked on. The model sustained serious injuries and filed a police report.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula indicated on Tuesday that Grace Mugabe was expected to appear in court, but police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said Mugabe's wife had not handed herself to the police.

Naidoo, according to AFP, said that the police knew the whereabouts of Grace, but declined to say if she had fled the country.

"We know where the suspect is," the AFP quoted Naidoo as saying.

"We are still continuing with the investigations. No warrant of arrest has been issued," he added.

Meanwhile, President Mugabe was expected in South Africa on Wednesday to attend a summit of the Southern African Development Community that kicks off in Johannesburg on Friday.

