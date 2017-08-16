16 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Mukuni Criticizes Chitimukulu Over Kambwili Toss

By Mike Makasa

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Southern Province has condemned Chief Chitimukulu for barring Chishimba Kambwili from attending the Ukusefya Pa Ng'wena traditional ceremony over the weekend.

Chief Mukuni, who is aligned to the opposition UPND, has said people did not need an invitation to attend a traditional ceremony.

He said traditional ceremonies were meant to unite citizens and not divide them.

Chief Mukuni said he would counsel the Chitimukulu over his decision to send away Kambwili for fear that ruling Patriotic Front youths planned to attack him.

Police blocked Kambwili from attending the ceremony on grounds that they had been instructed by the Bemba Royal Establishment to block him for his own security.

An attempt to make an appearance on community radio station, Radio Mano were thwarted by violent ruling Patriotic Front party youths that took over the station and ordered Kambwili and his entourage off the station premises.

