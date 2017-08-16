Netball Namibia (NN) will host umpire training courses in Windhoek starting on Thursday till Sunday.

Martha du Plessis from Netball South Africa, assisted by Emsie Esterhuizen from Namibia, will conduct the training at the Trustco United Netball courts in Olympia from 08h30 to 18h00.

NN Public Relations Officer, Rebekka Goagoses told Nampa on Monday the same platform will be used to develop the first-ever National Umpires Pathway for implementation on 18 August.

"There are limited spaces available thus we request early registration and payments. Regions may each send no more than five representatives from clubs," she said.

Goagoses explained that 14 umpires from the Namibia School Sports Union (NSSU) from all 14 regions are expected to also attend the workshop.

Other institutions also expected to be at the training course include the Namibian Defence Force, Namibian Police Force, Correctional Services and the Tertiary Institutes Sports Association of Namibia, with three umpires each.

Nampa