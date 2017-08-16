Photo: The Herald

Zanu PF youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga and his 'angel' President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Karoi — Zanu PF in Chief Chundu area is "registering" all local youths to vote for the party in the next year's elections.

The party is using traditional leaders and party structures to take down the names of all youths who are of voter age.

Some of the youths who spoke to NewZimbabwie.com said the party has launched a door to door campaign where they are forcing everyone to be registered.

"This started last week after President Mugabe had a rally in Chinhoyi," said one youth.

"Zanu PF youth leader, Shine Chidzombiro, is on the ground and is taking down our names and ID numbers saying they are needed in Chinhoyi for us to get registered to vote," another youth said.

"They are also taking down names of those who do not have IDs and telling them that their IDS will be processed and brought to where they are," said a female youth.

"Their message is very clear. They are saying everyone must vote for Zanu PF," another youth said.

When asked for comment, Chidzombiro said indeed they were taking down names of all the youths.

"It was a directive we got from above that all youths must have IDs so that they can vote next year and we are assisting them to take IDs before it is too late," he said.

The opposition and civil society are always complaining about the manipulation of voters by Zanu PF, which they accuse of using traditional leaders.

These are some of the complaints which the opposition has brought before government and the international community.