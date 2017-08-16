Cameroon: CHAN 2018 - Cameroon Makes Great Strides

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon have made a great stride in the qualification tournament for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN). They beat Sao Tome and Principe 2-0 in the first leg, third round qualifying tie in Sao Tome on Saturday August 12, 2017. The Lions "A" goals were scored by Frantz Pangop of Union Sportif of Douala and Raymond Fosso of Eding Sport of Lekié. The victory equally puts the Intermediate Lions in an ideal position for the return leg match on Saturday August 19, 2017 at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium. The Intermediate Lions need at least a draw to qualify for the final phase of the competition billed for Kenya.
