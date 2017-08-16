Zimbabwe: Black Fantasy and Sci-Fi Novels That Will Take You Out of This World

Photo: Daily Trust

Nnedi Okorafor's Book, Who Fears Death.

Writers from the Diaspora have consistently crafted some of the fantasy genre's most illuminating and visionary works.

Perhaps ironically, for many black fantasy authors, creating fictional worlds centred on diverse characters is about encouraging readers to think critically about our reality.

In the spirit of afrofutrurism, these books provide an example of black people literally writing their own futures.

From earlier works, to more contemporary titles, below are nine black sci-fi books that will carry you to another dimension.

"Kindred" by Octavia E. Butler

This classic 1979 novel follows Dana as she travels back and forth between present day and the Antebellum South. Butler effortlessly parallels the racial tensions of the past and present day, as the character explores, first-hand, the history of slavery in the United States. Kindred is Butler's seminal work, but, really, you should try and read as many of her books as possible.

"Who Fears Death" by Nned Okorafor

Okorafor is one of the foremost black fantasy novelists in contemporary literature. In "Who Fears Death", the author tells the story of Onyesonwu, an ostracised, multi-racial child born with special powers, given to her as a result of the circumstances of her birth.

She was born to a victim of rape and, thus, expected to live a troubling life by those in her community. The story follows her journey as she discovers the length of her magical abilities and finds that a powerful entity is looking to kill her. It was recently announced that this novel will be adapted into and HBO series, executive produced by George R.R. Martin.

"Mumbo Jumbo" by Ishmael Reed

In his "experimental", 1972 novel -- set in Harlem -- Reed offers a satirical examination of race relations in a fictional world, where populations of black people are being "infected" with a "disease" called Jes Grew that forces them to dance uncontrollably. Evil forces try to end the spread of Jes Grew as it's spellbinding effects pose a threat to their dom- inance.

"Dark Matter: A Century of

Speculative Fiction from the African Diaspora", edited by Sharee Thomas

This anthology is great introduction to the world of black magical realism. It's a collection of fantasy, horror and sci-fi prose written by notable black intellectuals like W.E.B Du Bois - whose short story The Comet, is one of the book's standouts -Nisi Shawl, Octavia Butler and more.

"Brown Girl In the Ring" by Nalo Hopkins

In this 1998 "urban fantasy" novel, Jamaican-Canadian writer, Nalo Hopkins, imagines a future, dystopian version of downtown Toronto, where poverty and crime are rampant. The city is under the control of a drug-lord named Rudy. The heroes of the story are a young woman named Ti-Jeanne and her grandmother who use magic and herbal spells to help solve the city's many social ills.

"Redemption in Indigo" by Karen Lord

In her debut novel, Barbadian writer Karen Lord pens a humorous, fantastical tale about a woman, who after leaving her gluttonous husband, is granted a magical stick that allows her to control the world's forces.

This power makes her the target of a selfish witchdoctor who doesn't want this power to be shared with anyone else. The novel draws on themes from Senegalese folklore.

"My Life in the Bush of Ghosts" by Amos Tutuola

This 1954 novel by Amos Tutuola - the Nigerian author of "The Palm Wine Drunkard"- is a collection of narratives about a young boy who enters the wilderness after being abandoned by his family. During his journey, he comes into contact with various forces and spirits that shape his path.

"The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms" by N. K. Jemisin

"The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms" is the first book in "The Inheritance Trilogy. The fantasy novel - which won Jemisin the Locus Award For Best First Novel - follows Yeine Darr, who is named heir to the city of Sky.

She finds that the city has also been promised to the present ruler's niece and nephew, which causes an intense rivalry between the three characters as they fight for the throne.

"Future Land" by Walter Mosley

"Future Land" consists of nine short stories, which take place in a stratified dystopian universe ruled by a greedy elite. Each story in the anthology offers commentary on a specific social ill - from capitalism, to "The War on Drugs" to the "Prison Industrial Complex".