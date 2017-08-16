Nigeria's Restructuring - the Fears, the Anxieties and the Hopes

If there is any burning issue that has seriously threatened the unity of Nigeria over the decades is the problem of ethnic hegemony in the polity. Since the 1914 amalgamation, the unity of the over 300 ethnic groups with more than 521 languages has always been under threat of disintegration as a result of persistent outcries of marginalisation. If we walk down the memory lane, it is obvious that this ancient ancestral rancour is not unconnected to the issue of resource control, especially since the discovery of oil in January 1956 in the Niger Delta regions. So, the issue of resource control, revenue allocation formulae and autonomous of regional states on security have been the bane of our socio-economic and political tug of war.

The clamouring for an inclusive participation in the decision-making process of our country by the founding fathers necessitated the birth of the 1922 Clifford Constitution. Since then, every constitutional amendment has been engineered by that factor. From Richard's Constitution of 1946, MacPherson Constitution of 1951, Independence Constitution of 1960 and Republican Constitution of 1963 were majorly characterised by agitation for an inclusive constitution that would reflect the interest of every Nigerian citizen, regardless of regional affiliation.

It took the founding fathers 49 years to arrive at the 1963 constitution. Sadly, all their struggle and efforts were truncated and destroyed within three years when the military struck and bastardised the polity in January 1966. Since then, every coup during the military and civilian government till the commencement of the Fourth Republic in May 1999, the Nigerian polity has always been characterised by unprecedented deep-seated corruption coupled with relentless outcry of regional disparagement. The present 1999 Constitution is a refurbished of the 1978 military Constitution. Thus we are still practising the military federalism, which arrogates enormous power to the centre while relegating federating states to "puppies" that struggle for the monthly crumbs that fall from the master's table at the centre.

The 8th National Assembly bowed to pressure on the need for restructuring. Unfortunately, they majored in the minors while jettisoned the major issue that reflects true federalism-devolution of powers. Also, The Land Use Act of 1978 was a military Decree which vested all land in each state of the federation in the governor of that state. Yet, the governor does not have the power on mines in such land. Devolution of powers could have been the antidote to such anomaly. But since it was inconsiderably rejected, it shows that the NASS has lost the golden opportunity to put Nigeria on the right track.

The truth is that powers devolution will allow every state to develop at its pace and thereby create a healthy competition among them. It is an undisputable fact that there is no state in Nigeria that is not endowed with solid mineral. By the way, what happened to the groundnut pyramids in North before we discovered oil? What has happened to the palm oil processing in the East? What went wrong with the cocoa production in the West? What have we done to our abundant Coal, Butimen, Iron Ore, Gyposum, Gold, Talc, Lead/Zinc and several other solid minerals buried across different states in this country? The FG has 68 items in its control in the Exclusive Legislative List. They lack the administrative prowess to maximise these potentials. Yet, they are not willing to allow regional states to do it because of one fear or the other. What will become our fate when oil becomes irrelevant in the global market as a result of technological advancement? Now that many of the foreign countries that depend on our oil, particularly Indian, are planning alternative way for fuel, what would be the fortune of our economy?

Now that the likes of Gen. Gowon (Rtd), Gen. Babangida (Rtd) and other eminent Nigerians have thrown their weight behind restructuring, it appears that true federalism remains the way to strengthen our unity. In our endeavours to build a strong, united and virile nation there should not be room for grey areas. Every area is negotiable if we are truly ready to redefine our social contract as a nation. What are the fears of the region that believes that restructuring is a political deceit to cut them away from benefiting from our common wealth? What are the anxieties of the region that opines that restructuring will afford them the leverage to secede and thereby continue to feast on the proceeds of the oil? And what are the hopes of the region that thinks they can survive without the inputs of others? It is in that spirit of openness that every fear, anxiety and hope could be unambiguously defined with a view to building a common destiny.

We must table our fears on the table of brotherhood. That is the only way where we can build a nation where peace and justice shall reign. But now that the NASS has jettison the importance of true federalism, it is the prayers of every concerned patriot of our dear nation that we would not get to the boiling point where the centre would no longer hold water and things would fall apart. Negotiation and dialogue still remains the most effective antidote to any form of dissension in any given country under the sun.

Olamide Bakare wrote this piece from Lagos.