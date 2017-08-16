Photo: Eliah Saushoma/Herald

A pastoral letter from the Roman Catholic Church Bishops has urged all Zimbabweans, especially youths, to register and vote in their numbers in the upcoming 2018 polls.

Reading a letter on behalf of the Bishops to congregants after a church service at St James Catholic church in Emerald Hill Sunday, Father Rungano said it is a sin not to vote.

"Men and women of God are getting tired of praying for issues to do with politics and the suffering of people due to bad governance, so it is high time Christians put their efforts together in registering to vote, choosing a people oriented government which is not evil.

"It is your responsibility to choose a government of your choice that gives you rights. People have a constitutional right to vote and it is a sin not to vote," Father Rungano said.

A staunch critic of the ruling party, Rungano added that parents should make sure that children who are 17 years old and will be 18 next year are registered too.

He implored Christians who constitute more than 85 percent of the country's population to make sure they choose a government that protects social and health services because the levels of suffering have become deplorable.

"Youths, it is your time now to change the face of Zimbabwe politically. Do not let the old leaders (madhara aya) continue making depraved decisions for you. Take the stance and challenge them through the ballot. These leaders have had their lives and now, it is high time to choose a better future for yourselves," he added.

Father Rungano emphasized that Zimbabweans should be educated on the importance of voting and protecting that vote.

"Zimbabweans have been reduced to paupers by an irresponsible government that is corrupt and evil. There should be massive voter education campaigns now."

Father Rungano and Bishop Ancelimo Magaya of the Zimbabwe Devine Destiny Church have openly criticized the ruling Zanu PF party for failure to respect the rule of law as well as failure to govern the country.

Bishop Magaya, a few months ago, introduced the 'Christian vote campaign' and said the church would determine the 2018 election winner. Police quizzed him over the campaign.