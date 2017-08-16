Photo: Zambia Reports

Police in Lusaka (file photo).

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned of punitive action against officers 'spoiling' themselves with illicit behaviour such as drinking on duty at the expense of service delivery to the people.

Mr Kanganja said discipline was a cornerstone of the Police Service, and as such, he would not tolerate any officer drinking on duty, or using disrespectful language or any other form of indiscipline.

He was speaking in Kafue yesterday when he opened a one-month in-service training course for 102 officers at Geoffrey Mukuma Training School, commonly known as Sondela.

"I have always emphasised on how critical discipline is to the Police Service. I have given strict instructions to the commanding officer and his instructors not to condone any form of indiscipline and deal with any officer found wanting, including discharging from training," Mr Kanganja said.

The training programme was designed and tailored in a more practical approach which would involve demonstrations and exercises in addition to lectures.

Mr Kanganja said the training of the targeted officers and other similar in-house programmes would also be utilised as part of the assessment to be considered for promotion.

As a way of building capacity in the Police Service, his command thought it wise to re-introduce in-service training and re-fresher courses to sharpen and empower officers with more skills and knowledge.

Mr Kanganja said in this regard, the exposure and knowledge the participants gained from the training programme would help them discharge duties more professionally and effectively.

The police chief said the training was, therefore, significant in refreshing and imparting modern policing ideas in the minds of the officers.

This, he said, was because his command was in a hurry to improve service delivery, discipline and professionalism in the Police Service.

He challenged the participants to take their training seriously as such a privilege to undertake the refresher course came at a huge expense.

The institution's commanding officer Chilije Nyirenda bemoaned the lack of transport at the school as well as the deplorable state of the kitchen.

Bwalya Lombe, a participant, said in a vote of thanks that in-service training was timely as it enabled them to acquire more skills in weapon handling and tactics, anti-terrorism and VIP protection.