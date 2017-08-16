16 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court to Rule On Matiba Detention Case

By Maureen Kakah

The High Court will Wednesday afternoon rule whether veteran politician Kenneth Matiba will be awarded compensation for the one year period he served in detention during President Daniel Moi era.

Mr Matiba, dubbed as Kenya's second liberation hero sued the State three years ago seeking Sh9.1 million compensation for the suffering he underwent following his incarceration.

He wants Sh9,153,103 for medical expenses, general, exemplary and aggravated damages following his unlawful detention and stroke which he suffered.

Mr Matiba was arrested on July 4, 1990, four days ahead of the Saba Saba rally he had organised and was then taken to Lang'ata Police Station.

But according to the Attorney General, who has been sued in the case, Mr Matiba was not mistreated while in custody.

The case was heard by Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola but the judgment will be delivered on his behalf by High Court's Justice Enoch Chacha Mwita.

