Zambia: British High Commissioner Welcomes Tullow's Oil Exploration Project

London — British High Commissioner Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE has welcomed the launch of Zambia's first ever oil and gas exploration survey by Tullow Oil.

Tullow Oil is a UK company with its Head Quarters in London. Speaking in Kasama when Zambian President Edgar Lungu launched the aerial survey at a ceremony organised by Tullow Oil on 11 August, Mr Cochrane-Dyet said:

"British companies like Tullow Oil represent reliable partners for Zambia because they are covered by UK legislation that binds them to the highest standards.

"Zambia needs private sector investment from local and international companies, to win the battle against poverty, create jobs, and bring prosperity to all Zambians."

The High Commissioner also made reference to the next Commonwealth Summit in the UK in April 2018, saying one of the goals will be boosting intra-Commonwealth trade and investment, maximising the Commonwealth Advantage.

