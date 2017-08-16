South Africa: IAAF World Championships - SA's Six Medals Tell Only Half the Story

analysis

South Africa's medal haul at the IAAF World Championship was their best ever. But the six medals tell just half the success story. There's so much more talent lying in wait, if only the sporting administrators would do their bit. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The World Championships reaffirmed what South Africa's athletes have been telling everyone: The sport is in rude health.

Six medals (the country's best ever haul at the World Championships) came from just four athletes. Many will doubtless try to claim the glory for this impressive feat, but make no mistake: these results came in spite of South Africa's sporting administrators, not because of them.

The medals also only tell half of the South African success story. In the field events, almost every athlete - barring two disqualifications - made it into the semi-final of their events. The women's track teams were particularly impressive. While gold and bronze medal winner, Caster Semenya, was the only athlete to make it to the final and win a medal; all the other female runners made it to the semi-finals of their events.

Wenda Nel, (400m hurdles)' Justine Palframan (200m)' Carina Horn (100m) and Gena Lofstrand (800m) all advanced with two of...