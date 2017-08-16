16 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Crunch Time for ANC As KwaZulu-Natal Court Battle Gets Under Way

analysis By Carien Els

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is the boss, but of late it's had the need to feel out some possible allies very publicly. Its message has been unity instead of battle ahead of the party's elective conference in December, but this week's court case on who should be in charge of the province could yet throw all this in disarray. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

For weeks the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has been trying to avoid having a case challenging the outcome of its 2015 provincial conference coming before court. There's been talk of leaders reaching out to the disgruntled for a compromise, but the case brought by supporters of ousted provincial premier Senzo Mchunu, arguing there were irregularities in the run-up to the conference as well as the conference itself, goes to court on Wednesday. Three days have been set aside for the hearing.

One of these alleged irregularities included the tweeting of the results of the election at the conference - while voting was still under way. If true, this seems to be a rather obvious case of rigging.

The result was the election of leaders who support President Jacob Zuma and have vocally led the campaign within the party...

