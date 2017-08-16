Nigeria: Enugu Electricity Nabs 18 Vandals

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) said it has nabbed 18 suspects for vandalising electricity installations in the South East.

It said the arrests were carried out by vigilante groups, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the police and the army in the last one month.

The Head of Communication of EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement that among the 18 suspected vandals, one of them had been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Ezeh said that those apprehended had been handed over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.

The statement further said the suspects were arrested in its franchise areas of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

"Just recently, five men identified as Chinedu Anike; Emenike Okoye; Chidera Nweke; Chukwu Onyekachi and Emmanuel Mathew were apprehended for vandalising a distribution substation, property of EEDC, located in Awgu, Enugu State.

"The five suspects who confessed to committing the crime have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department in Enugu," he said.

The statement further noted that the other vandals were arrested at different points of electrical installations in the five states of the region.