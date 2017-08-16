16 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Grace Mugabe Should Be in SA - Police Commissioner

As far as acting police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba is concerned, Grace Mugabe "should be in the country".

He told the portfolio committee on police that even though Mugabe's alleged assault on a 20-year-old model happened on Sunday, it was only reported to the police on Monday. Mothiba was responding to a question from Dr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

He said police in Gauteng went to her hotel, but she has already booked out.

"In the evening we got a call that she is going to hand herself over," Mothiba said.

Her lawyers then informed the South African authorities that she will plead diplomatic immunity.

"Our position is she must go to court," Mothiba said.

Mothiba said her lawyers undertook the work with the South African police and he expects a statement from Mugabe on Wednesday.

Mothiba said he heard in the media that Mugabe was reportedly back in Zimbabwe.

Groenewald said this would be easy to confirm with the ports of entry, to determine whether she left the country as reported.

"As far as we're concerned Mrs Mugabe should be in the country," Mothiba said.

News24

