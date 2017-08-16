16 August 2017

News24Wire

South Africa: Injury Woes Grow for Blue Bulls

The Blue Bulls have been left with several injuries after playing three Currie Cup matches in eight days.

Wing Travis Ismaiel suffered a knee injury against the Sharks last Saturday and will be out for four weeks, while hooker Jaco Visagie re-injured his shoulder and will be out for two weeks.

Fullback Duncan Matthews and flank Jannes Kirsten both sustained injuries against Western Province at Newlands last week.

Matthews injured his knee and although it does not appear serious, he is unavailable for this weekend's match against the Free State Cheetahs in Pretoria after being suspended for a dangerous tackle.

Kirsten sprained his ankle and will also be unavailable this weekend.

In some positive news, hooker Edgar Marutlulle and centre/wing Johnny Kotze have both fully recovered from their respective injuries while centre Ulrich Beyers will partake in selected sessions this week.

Meanwhile, fullback Warrick Gelant has been released from the Springbok squad preparing for their first Rugby Championship match against Argentina on Saturday, and will be available for Currie Cup duty.

The Blue Bulls, currently fourth in the standings, welcome the Free State Cheetahs to Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 14:05.

South Africa

