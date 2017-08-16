South Africa: Suspect Arrested With an Unlicensed Firearm and Dagga in Philippi

President Zuma is uniquely bad, but he hasn't just enriched himself. Many people now have vested interests in the… Read more »

Focusing on the provincial crime generators such as drugs, members of Philippi police conducted a search operation at an informal dwelling in Isiqalo Philippi as part of Operation Fiela yesterday afternoon. The search resulted in the apprehension of a 25 year old female suspect who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as a substantial quantity of dagga. The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Athlone tomorrow to face charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and for dealing in drugs.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.