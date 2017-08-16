South Africa: MEC Galaletsang Gaolaolwe Acknowledges Challenges in Housing Delivery in North West

press release

The MEC for Local Government and Human Settlements in Bokone Bophirima, Galaletsang Gaolaolwe has opened up to the National Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements on the challenges experienced by the department in its endeavor to deliver quality houses to benefitting communities.

MEC Gaolaolwe yesterday mentioned that the province has a huge back log on title deeds as a result of township establishment and townships not proclaimed which delays the process of issuing out of title deeds. She said the fact that the province is highly dolomitic (67%) also posed as a challenge. She however, indicated that the department has commissioned a report on the dolomitic areas in the province.

"Another serious challenge is on informal settlements which are either located on private land or are not feasible for upgrading because they are close to environmentally sensitive areas i.e. mines and flood plain ", she said.

She indicated that the department has included a punitive clause on contractual agreements and poor performing developers get terminated whilst poor performing developers get scaled down.

The committee members are in the province for the entire weekend to interact will both the Departments of Local Government and Human Settlements, the National Department of Human Settlements, local municipalities (Mahikeng, Matlosana, Moses Kotane, Rustenburg, Madibeng local municipalities) and other stakeholders on matters of human settlements.

Issued by: North West Local Government and Human Settlements