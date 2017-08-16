South Africa: Van Rooyen to Captain Lions for WP Clash

The Golden Lions travel to Cape Town to face Western Province on Friday and do so with a new captain in Jacques van Rooyen after Ryan Kankowski was ruled out of the clash through injury.

The Lions also have to do without the services of prop Ruan Dreyer who received a call-up to the Springbok squad on Monday.

In other changes to the team that lost to the Sharks, Marco Jansen van Vuren starts at scrumhalf in place of Dillon Smit who will spend some time on the sidelines due to a fractured ankle.

Andries Ferreira will start at lock while centre Harold Vorster gets his first Currie Cup run out of the season at outside centre.

Flanker Robert Kruger is pencilled into the starting XV but is suffering from bronchitis. A final call on his fitness will be made on Thursday.The encounter at Newlands kicks-off at 19:00 on Friday. Teams Western Province: 15 SP Marais, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Eddie Zandberg, 20 Steph de Wit, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Dan Kriel

Lions

15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Antony Volmink, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Marco Janse van Vuuren, 8 Fabian Booysen, 7 Robert Kruger, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacques van Rooyen (captain) 2 Robbie Coetzee 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Michael Willemse, 17 Johannes Jonker, 18 Rhyno Herbst, 19 Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Jack Hart, 21 Siya Masuku, 22 Aphiwe Dyanty

