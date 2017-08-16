Namibia: Cabinet Discusses Troubled Soes

The cabinet committee on treasury meets today to discuss the financial health of state-owned enterprises, including bailout proposals.

People with knowledge of the agenda of the meeting said the Cabinet committee would decide whether to bail out the Roads Contractor Company (RCC).

A document seen by The Namibian shows that the committee will discuss the "financial status" of parastatals, including the proposed N$19 billion business plan of TransNamib.

Revelations of the main talking points come as the public enterprises ministry is compiling a report to illustrate bailout requests by state-owned entities.

Documents show that state rail operator TransNamib wants N$19 billion - including N$3,1 billion over the next five years - to implement its proposed business plan.

TransNamib's business plan also includes a proposal to sell N$900 million of property to fund its operations. The rail operator was on its knees in February when it only had N$14 million in its bank accounts.

All this is being proposed while TransNamib does not have a chief executive officer yet, who could be tasked with implementing the business plan.

Another state entity facing financial troubles is the Namibia Airports Company (NAC), which has halted several projects because of a lack of money.

An NAC board member said the company was technically bankrupt, and was being dragged down further by national airline Air Namibia not paying over N$200 million in airport service fees owed since last year.

Air Namibia itself was in a fix last month when the works ministry informed it that the monthly subsidy from government would not be paid because of a lack of money.

The airline will also ask government for N$200 million to buy aircraft as from next year. It's unclear whether government would approve the board's decision to buy new planes, or whether the parastatal will be forced to buy or lease from Westair Group, a Namibian company which bought the aircraft leased by Air Namibia from a French company.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation is also in financial difficulties, and is begging government for N$80 million.

The RCC has been begging government for N$300 million to continue operating, but some ministers and President Hage Geingob are convinced that the entity should be shut down, and the workers deployed elsewhere.

The Cabinet committee on treasury, which resolved in favour of shutting down the RCC last month, will meet again today to possibly put the nail in the coffin, if most ministers get their way.

Attorney general Sacky Shanghala, who is one of the Cabinet members pushing for the RCC's closure, wrote a legal opinion recently in favour of closing the entity.

Shanghala advised that the public enterprises ministry submits a restructuring plan to the Cabinet treasury committee before tabling it in Cabinet.

"Such a process should also be accompanied by a draft submission to the National Assembly, and a draft application for either the winding-up/liquidation, or judicial management to court (depending on the decision taken by Cabinet)," he wrote.

Unlike last month when the recommendations by the Cabinet committee to close the RCC were taken to the Cabinet committee on priorities, this time, their recommendation on whether to close or not will be directed to Cabinet for the final decision.

Works minister Alpheus !Naruseb is the only minister against the closure of the RCC.

The RCC is trying to convince ministers favouring its closure that it still has reasons to exist.

One of the latest reasons is that they have secured N$2,1 billion from private investors who want to finance the proposed RCC commercial plaza.

The Namibian last month reported that the RCC plans to turn its head office into an N$800 million business plaza.

The plaza would be constructed on the 5,3ha of land in the Windhoek city centre donated to the entity by government in 2000.

They also plan to privatise part of the land for the construction of underground double parking bays and offices.

Responding to questions from The Namibian, RCC chairperson Fritz Jacobs said they managed to secure N$2,1 billion to construct the plaza.

He noted that they do not require government funding or securities, except for line ministerial consent, to commence, and that the plaza would provide economic benefits as well as create 1 650 permanent jobs.

"We believe the RCC will prove in the next three to five years that paying dividends should be the norm for a well-run and successful state-owned enterprise," Jacobs said.

Documents show that a new company would be formed, and would be co-owned by RCC and Lithon Project Consultants, a firm which appears to be a darling of the works ministry.