Namibia: Brave Warriors to Do Without Hanamub, Lombard

Windhoek — Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti will have to manoeuvre past Comoros this weekend without the reliable services of his two key defenders Riaan Hanamub and Tiberius Lombard, who were both booked in the first away leg, leading to their suspension for this weekend's clash.

Namibia, who lost 2-1 away to Comoros last Sunday in the first leg of their 2018 CHAN qualifiers, will this Sunday face the islanders in their second leg at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 15h00.

Brave Warriors' fast improving left back Hanamub and central defender Lombard will miss the crucial match due to the suspensions but Mannetti said the situation also presented other players with an opportunity to step up and prove themselves.

"Riaan and Tiberius have been solid at the back from the Zimbabwe games to Comoros and now they will miss the most important game thus far, but that is football. They have made sacrifices on the pitch and now other Warriors have to step in and fill the positions and make sure we progress," said Mannetti.

He revealed that players such as left back Edmund Kambanda and centre back Charles Hambira as well as Romario Ndjavera have a chance to fight for those positions.

"We have players that understand what is expected of them and now is the time for them to come in and go down in history with qualification to the CHAN. Like I said before, we can do this with everyone's support from the guys coming in and the fans in the stands, we can make history as Namibians," Mannetti reiterated

The team will now have daily training sessions at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 15h00 and the medical report is that Roger Katjiteo and Dynamo Fredericks are recovering well from different setbacks.

Katjiteo picked up a hamstring injury while Fredericks is fighting off a light flu, which they should overcome in time for Sunday's game.

Match tickets are on sale for N$30 each at Computicket at Shoprite and Checkers stores countrywide.

Bad lose... Brave Warriors will this weekend face Comoros without the services of highly reliable defender Riaan Hanamub.