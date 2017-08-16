16 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Court Denies Bail to Murder Suspect

By Lugeretzia Kooper

A 30-year-old man was yesterday denied bail when he appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on a murder charge.

Allen Lunya (30) allegedly hit his cousin Kulobone Simasiku (30) with a wooden axe handle on the head on Friday at Makusi village in the Zambezi region.

He appeared before magistrate Vincent Nzaca, who postponed the case to 7 November to allow for further police investigations, and for Lunya to apply for legal aid.

According to the accused's statement, he was at his house with two friends having drinks when Simasiku joined them. A fight between him and one of his friends erupted, and Simasiku tried to stop them.

However, Lunya did not want to stop, and Simasiku grabbed him by the neck and threw him onto the ground.

This somehow angered Lunya, but he decided to leave it and went into his room.

While in his room, Lunya saw that Simasiku had followed him there, and that is when he lost it and picked the wooden axe handle and hit his cousin on his head.

Simasiku collapsed immediately, and Lunya's mother came screaming that he had killed a person.

The deceased was taken to the Katima Mulilo State Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on Saturday. Lunya handed himself over at the Sibbinda police camp.

