NamPower has demanded that the financially struggling Rehoboth Town Council honours its long-standing N$38 million debt

In a letter dated 9 August, NamPower reminded the council that their account was still in arrears, despite numerous requests for payment.

"The unpaid amount reflects badly on our balance-sheet," the letter states.

NamPower said the situation had become unworkable, and requested an urgent meeting with the town council and management to discuss the debt settlement.

The electricity bulk supplier also demanded that the council proposes a date before the end of August for the meeting.

"We regret the short notification, but this has to be addressed as a matter of urgency," the letter states.

NamPower's spokesperson, Gladwin Groenewaldt, did not confirm or deny the contents of the letter yesterday.

Instead, he said he was not at liberty to discuss client information.

Recently, Rehoboth residents staged a peaceful demonstration over poor service delivery.

Residents blamed council's human resources manager, Willie Swartz, for high water and electricity debts, poor roads and the collapse of the sewerage system at the town, and called for his head.

United People's Movement (UPM) councillor Leonard Pienaar was quoted in the media as saying: "It is because of Swartz that our debt to NamPower is high. Our electricity bill currently stands at N$32 million, and the water bill at N$29 million. If we fail to make a payment of N$7,8 million by Wednesday (today), our electricity will be cut."

He also said that Swartz, under the watch of Swapo councillors, has crippled the council's finances.

Rehoboth CEO Christoph /Uirab could not be reached for comment yesterday.