16 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Nampower Demands N$38m From Rehoboth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luqman Cloete

NamPower has demanded that the financially struggling Rehoboth Town Council honours its long-standing N$38 million debt

In a letter dated 9 August, NamPower reminded the council that their account was still in arrears, despite numerous requests for payment.

"The unpaid amount reflects badly on our balance-sheet," the letter states.

NamPower said the situation had become unworkable, and requested an urgent meeting with the town council and management to discuss the debt settlement.

The electricity bulk supplier also demanded that the council proposes a date before the end of August for the meeting.

"We regret the short notification, but this has to be addressed as a matter of urgency," the letter states.

NamPower's spokesperson, Gladwin Groenewaldt, did not confirm or deny the contents of the letter yesterday.

Instead, he said he was not at liberty to discuss client information.

Recently, Rehoboth residents staged a peaceful demonstration over poor service delivery.

Residents blamed council's human resources manager, Willie Swartz, for high water and electricity debts, poor roads and the collapse of the sewerage system at the town, and called for his head.

United People's Movement (UPM) councillor Leonard Pienaar was quoted in the media as saying: "It is because of Swartz that our debt to NamPower is high. Our electricity bill currently stands at N$32 million, and the water bill at N$29 million. If we fail to make a payment of N$7,8 million by Wednesday (today), our electricity will be cut."

He also said that Swartz, under the watch of Swapo councillors, has crippled the council's finances.

Rehoboth CEO Christoph /Uirab could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Namibia

Gun-Related Violent Crime Rocks Country

Two men were robbed at gunpoint of N$167 979 in cash on Monday in the parking area of Woermann Brock Hyper in Windhoek's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.