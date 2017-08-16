Windhoek — With less than 10 days left before the Namibian youth tennis team leaves for the International Tennis Federation ITF CAT AJCs for the Under-14 tennis tournament to be hosted by Tunisia, one of the representatives is saddled with financial challenges.

One of Namibia's finest young tennis players Hendrina Apollus, 13, is among the eight-member travelling entourage to the north African country comprising of four girls and the same number of boys to represent Namibia at the prestigious international tourney, which gets underway on the 30th of this month.

The seven-day youth tournament pits the finest young players in world tennis across the globe against each other and has attracted entrants from across Africa and abroad.

However, uncertainty hangs over Hendrina's fate ahead of the August youth tournament, as the family struggles to solicit enough funds to make her trip an enjoyable and memorable one.

"We are grateful to the national tennis association for carrying the travelling, meals and accommodation expenses but parents are required to cover some of the costs such as playing gear and pocket money.

"As a single parent, I'm struggling to raise sufficient finds in time to make my daughter's dream come true and would humbly appeal to Good Samaritans or potential donors to assist the family with funds," pleaded Hendrina's mother.

Interested parties can contact Thusnede @081 288 1300.

The Grade Seven learner from the revered Amazing Kids Private School and Academy holed up in Cembebasia south of Namibia's commercial capital, Windhoek, started swinging tennis racquets at the young age of nine.

She has represented her native land in several high profile international tournaments in countries such as South Africa, Mauritius, Botswana and Zimbabwe with great aplomb.

The Namibian Under-14 tennis team comprises:

Girls: Hendrina Apollus, Lisa Eyssel, Elze Stears, Tinashe Mukuumba.

Boys: Daniel van der Walt, Daniel Jaus, Connor van Schalkwyk, George Louw and Norman Makuwaza (coach).