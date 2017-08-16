Namibia: Gun-Related Violent Crime Rocks Country

Two men were robbed at gunpoint of N$167 979 in cash on Monday in the parking area of Woermann Brock Hyper in Windhoek's Khomasdal, police said yesterday.

The two men were apparently on their way to a bank, and were robbed while getting out of their vehicle by unknown suspects.

The suspects then also drove away with the victims' Nissan Juke. The car was later found abandoned on a Khomasdal street. No arrests have been made, and police investigations continue.

Yesterday, three armed men allegedly broke into the shop of Miami Puma Service Station on Independence Avenue in Katutura, and held four employees at gunpoint in an attempted robbery. However, one of the employees managed to activate the alarm, which promptly brought a G4S security detail to the service station.

A shoot-out followed, in which one petrol tank and a G4S vehicle were damaged. The would-be robbers managed to escape with nothing, but no arrests have yet been made. The police are still investigating.

In other violent crime news, a man allegedly stabbed two people with a pocket knife at a cuca shop at the Ondumbo location of Okahao on Monday. Johannes Taapopi Uukongo (25), died at the scene, while the other victim, Ndapanda Nekwaya (age unknown) died later at the Oshakati State Hospital.

Both victims died of stab wounds to the abdomen. The motive for the killings is not yet known, but the suspect has been arrested, and will appear in the Okahao Magistrate's Court soon.

Also on Monday in Windhoek's Okahandja Park informal settlement, 8-year-old Daniel Golden Uirab allegedly died after falling into a pond and drowned. His next of kin have been informed.